By now you must have come across rapper Honey Singh's stunning pics where he is flaunting his insane body transformation. After being out of shape for a few years, the singer sweated it out in the gym during the lockdown and, now, has an enviable bod. He has posted a series of pictures where he is showing us his bulging biceps and pecs. It is a proud moment for the loyal fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh who stuck by him while he recovered. No wonder, his fans have tweeted about him so much that he is trending on Twitter right now.

The singer's name has amassed thousands of tweets since his pictures have gone viral. The fans have made posts praising him, speculating that he might be dropping a new song, and have made memes on other rappers. Some fans have also shared artwork in his praise. Moscow Suka Out Now: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's Bilingual Collaboration With Russian Singer Ekaterina Sizova is A Trippy Number (Watch Video).

'He's Coming Back To Break Records'

Knock knock...... he’s coming to break the records gonna be 🔥 Get set for the heat of Yo Yo Honey singh ..... @asliyoyo pic.twitter.com/R3UlnUkWux — Jay Jadhao (@1life_j) July 2, 2020

Memes Galore

After seeing Yo Yo Honey Singh transformation Others singers on Twitter. Inside pic.twitter.com/YGAQ1xmEM7 — Nikhil Raj🇮🇳 (@humans_writes) July 2, 2020

Real Gangsta

Everyone is a gangster until the real gangster arriives. transformation kitta veere.🔥 Yo Yo Honey Singh for you❤️@asliyoyo #YoYoHoneySingh #yyhs pic.twitter.com/FJHQFD8uH1 — 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 | 𝑽𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒉 𝑩𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂 ∞ (@feelthesesnaps_) July 2, 2020

This Amazing Artwork

Roar

some one is roaring !!!!Yo Yo Honey Singh hayeeee ♥️ kuch bhi ho rappers ka nam to isne hi kia tha . pic.twitter.com/lL8V0DGBc3 — meethi_mirchi_ 🌶️ (@meethi_mirchi_) July 2, 2020

A+ Transformation

Transformation of Yo Yo Honey Singh🔥#YoYoHoneySingh 👑 Yo Yo is back ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8YBb83I3nx — Piyush Dhruw (@piyushdhruw_) July 2, 2020

Trending Cuz Never Ending

He is trending cz his craze is never ending :) Yo Yo Honey Singh we love you bhaji@asliyoyo pic.twitter.com/CnfktY8SAG — H (@_____yyhs) July 2, 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh has talked about his struggle with bipolar disorder, which was worsened by his alcoholism. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he has said, in 2019, "I have become stronger now. I never faced such problems in life but when it happened I had my family to support me and help me fight and get out of it. I was sick and when I recovered I chose to stay in the studio, and I think I made around more than 35 songs from 2017 to 2019. All these songs will come out soon," Well, we are now hopping the release-a-new-song train.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).