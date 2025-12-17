Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, recently delighted fans by sharing a rare old photograph featuring Salman Khan, their father and legendary writer Salim Khan, and her actor brother Arbaaz Khan. ‘Shooting Se Ghar, Airport, Hotel, Repeat’: Salman Khan Talks About 26 Years of No Dinner Outings and Lost Friends in Candid Red Sea FF 2025 Chat (Watch Video).

Salman’s youngest sister posted the picture on her social media, clearly reminiscing about the old days. In the picture, a young Salman Khan, a young Arbaaz Khan, and their father, Salim Khan, are seen posing together. Salim Khan is also seen holding baby Arpita Khan in his arms. The picture radiates warmth and nostalgia, capturing a beautiful family moment from the Khan family’s younger years.

Arpita Khan Revisits Old Memories With Salman Khan and Family

Salman Khan, Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Salman and Arbaaz are seen standing on either side of their father, as little Arpita rests comfortably in the arms of her father in the candid click. A few weeks ago, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan had shared a picture on his social media featuring Salman Khan in the picture. The photo shared by Arhaan seemed to be from the younger days of his superstar uncle.

The actor looked smart as always and was seen posing with his father and legendary writer Salim Khan. The picture was a sketch of the father-son duo. No sooner had Arhaan uploaded the picture than Salman Khan fans had flooded the comment section in praise of their favourite star for his charm and good looks and also thanked Arhaan for the throwback surprise.

On the 18th of November. The Khan family had gathered for a warm and intimate double celebration, marking the wedding anniversaries of Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma.

In the picture shared by Arpita on her social media account, fans could see Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Sharma, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, and others smiling as they posed together.

Coincidentally, Salim-Salma and Arpita-Ayush share the same wedding date. While the former completed 61 years of togetherness, the latter marked 11 years. A clip shared by Arpita showed the family surrounding Salma Khan as she leaned forward to cut the cake with her husband, Salim Khan. Salman Khan’s Personality Rights: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Illegal Social Media Content in 3 Days.

Ayush Sharma was seen feeding cake to Helen, while others cheered around them.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Arpita). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).