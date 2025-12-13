Life’s little indulges include a casual dinner out with friends, family, or a loved one. The clinking of glasses, the hum of conversation, the shared laughter over a good meal. For many people, it's a regular thing, and for some, a cherished part of life. But imagine not experiencing such simple pleasures for decades, even if you are well-to-do. That's the startling reality of Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. The superstar shared moments about his personal life at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 11. The Battle of Galwan actor shared something that has left fans and industry insiders alike pondering the true cost of superstardom. According to The Economic Times, Salman Khan revealed at Red Sea FF 2025 that he hasn't stepped out of his home for a casual dinner in 25-26 years! The actor had talked about it earlier during the promotions of his film Tiger 3 in 2023. When Salman Khan Met Johnny Depp: The Red Sea Crossover No One Ordered but Everyone Loved.

What Did Salman Khan Say at Red Sea FF 2025 About His Life?

A video from the Red Sea Film Fest 2025 has gone viral, in which Salman Khan is heard saying, “Most of my life, I’ve always been around my family and friends, jismein se kaafi nikal liye hain (of which, many friends have left me), aur bas 4–5 hi hain jo bahut pehle se mere saath hain (only about 4-5 friends remain, who have been with me for a long time).” Watch the video to know more.

Salman Khan at Red Sea FF 2025 - Watch Video:

Is Salman Khan Lonely?

Salman Khan revealed that he has a few people left he can call friends – about 4-5 of them. The rest have all decided to step away from him, seeing his anti-social nature. Does it mean that Salman Khan is lonely? We're not talking about business meetings or script readings over a meal; we mean a relaxed, social evening in a restaurant, simply enjoying company. For over a quarter of a century, one of the biggest names in Indian cinema has forgone this fundamental social ritual. That period is most of his career. Red Sea Film Festival 2025: Salman Khan Poses with Johnny Depp, Honours Idris Elba on Global Stage (View Pics).

Such an intense schedule inevitably carves out a lonely path. Salman Khan admitted that this demanding routine has taken a significant toll on his personal life, costing him many friendships. Like any relationship, friendships require nurturing, shared experiences, and moments of connection that often happen around a dinner table. Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt Grace Red Sea X Golden Globes Gala Dinner 2025; Alia Receives Horizon Award, Unveils First Look of ‘Alpha’, Salman Says ‘I Like Saudi Arabia and Its People’ (View Posts).

During Tiger 3 interviews, Salman Khan had said that he has never felt like a superstar. As per India Today, he had revealed a similar fact about his life back then, when he said that he had not stepped out for dinner in over 25 years. “I have not stepped out of the house and gone for dinner in 25-26 years, or perhaps even more than that. I travel when I have to shoot. My only outdoor moment is when I sit in my lawn or then I go to the farm. My travel is home, shoot, hotel, airport, location, back home and then to the gym. That’s it,” he told India Today two years ago. ‘This Is What Sitaare Zameen Par Means’: MrBeast Shares Epic Photo With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan From Riyadh Event; Netizens React to the Historic Frame.

Price of Fame and Superstardom

What could have led to such an extreme, almost monastic, lifestyle for Salman Khan? Is it his superstardom, which he achieved right from his first film as a leading hero, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)? It is to be understood that Salman Khan's life isn't just about acting – it's a 24/7 commitment to his craft, brand and colossal fan base. From early morning shoots that stretch late into the night – whether it’s a film shoot or hosting Bigg Boss – to film promotions, script narrations, brand commitments and public appearances, his every moment is planned and purposeful. There's no room for a leisurely dinner out in the city.

It's a poignant reminder that even at the pinnacle of fame, human connections can become collateral damage. The spotlight might be bright, but personal life may be profoundly dark and solitary.

Salman Khan Has No Regrets

Despite the profound sacrifices and at times the acute loneliness, Salman Khan expressed that he has no regrets. He said that the unwavering love and respect of his millions of fans is enough for him.

Salman Khan's revelation offers a rare, unvarnished glimpse into the unseen sacrifices made by those who live under the constant glare of fame. It challenges us to ponder: What are we truly willing to sacrifice for our ambitions? Is the price of immense success always a solitary journey behind the scenes? While fans may envy the life of superstars, Salman Khan's story reveals that fame comes with a price – that of a solitary life.

