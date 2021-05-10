BTS always makes sure that they give their fans something new with each of their songs. While Dynamite was a cheery song to fight the pandemic blues, the boy band's next sing titled Butter is making quite some noise as well. Ever since the Korean band announced that they will be releasing their second English language song soon, the BTS Army has been eagerly waiting to get details of the song. Are BTS Members Allowed to Date Anyone? Bizarre Big Hit Entertainment Rules K-Pop Artists Are Expected to Follow.

A short clip to hype the release of Butter was also posted by BigHit Music on social media earlier. It featured a heart-shaped block of butter with the background of the entire video dipped in bright yellow, with sounds of a busy kitchen in the back. The clip earned more than six million views on Twitter, indicating the eagerness of the BTS Army to hear the song.

Soon after this, a teaser poster of the song was also released by the boy band. While pink-haired RM's picture went viral in no time, their fans are still gushing over the new look of all the members of the band. From most of the members sporting a never-seen-before hair color to each one of them looking dapper, Twitter was flooded with love for the new poster. ‘BTS Is 7’ Trends As Kim Taehyung Aka V Goes Missing From 2020 APAN Awards Poster, Fans Want It to Be Fixed.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

excuse me while i go scream my heart out because of these boys #ButterTeaser1 pic.twitter.com/pAweANUfsN — Jeon (@9597koov) May 9, 2021

OMG trends 😱 JUNGKOOK's HAIR JIMIN's HAIR JIMIN RAINBOW HAIR RAINBOW JIMIN pic.twitter.com/z4p1Cp7UWU — ᴮᴱRitu⁷ (@RituKookie) May 9, 2021

BTS Army's Emotional Moment

I got emotional. They really worked hard to be the best, and they did it. THEY ARE THE BEST... Bangtan did it...#ButterTeaser1 #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/tnBh1hXnaK — Sue⁷🌟🦋 | 🧈 (@Sueislr0) May 9, 2021

Are You Ready For This Comeback?

PINK NAMJOON, JIN EXPOSED FOREHEAD WITH MULLET, YOONGI CENTER WITH BLACK MULLET, YELLOW HAIR HOBI, RAINBOW JIMIN, TAEHYUNG ELEGANCE AND UNDERCUT, PURPLE JUNGKOOK WITH HAIR BUN AND THEIR LOOKS AND DRESSING STYLE

AAHAHHAH OMFG I'M NOT GONNA SURVIVE THIS COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/4vdwO3GAZ7

Too Much To Process!

there’s too much to process between center yoongi, rainbow jimin, jungkook’s hair tied up, yellow hobi, pink joon, mullet jin and taehyung????? ARMYs #BTS @BTS_twt #BTS_Butter #ButterTeaser1pic.twitter.com/b6zRxVGmcH — t ⁷ flop #BUTTER ♡ (@bts_we_are_7) May 9, 2021

Billboard also unveiled the nominees for the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards a week ago. BTS bagged four nominations including Top Social Artist. BTS has bagged this trophy for four years running, and they’re likely headed to a fifth honour this time as well. The song Dynamite is also nominated for a Billboard. Apart from this, the Korean band is also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Award in the categories - Fan/Army, Duo/Group and Music Video.

The nominations have had the fans excited for BTS' possible win at both Billboard Music Award and iHeartRadio Music Award. The BTS Army has been trending on Twitter as they are revealing that they have voted for BTS. The fans have been voting in abundance, and trying to make this a trend on Twitter. While the trend is currently ranking at the 5th position, fans want it to reach on number one position. They have been using BTS' new song Butter as a hashtag to tweet about the nominations.

