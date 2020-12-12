2020 APAN Awards, organised by the Korea Entertainment Management Association, released its poster with photos of top music bands and singers, but BTS fans are not happy. They have taken to social media expressing their dismay about the poster not having all seven members of the band. BTS, known as Bangtan Boys is a seven-member South Korean boy band, but the poster only has pictures of six of them. The band includes M, Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jeon (Jeon Jungkook). While the photo includes RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimi, Jungkook; V whose real name is Taehyung, is missing from it. BTS Army is Upset At MAMA 2020 Show After Band Member Jin Left Out of K-Pop Poster, Trend 'BTS is 7' in His Support.

BTS Army has taken to social media platforms reminding the APAN Awards that 'BTS is 7'. K-pop fans are quite upset by the poster and are sharing it on Twitter saying 'Taehyung missing'. Meanwhile, people are trying to reach out to APAN Awards and get the problem solved. One of the tweets read, "Taehyung is missing from the 2020 APAN Awards promotional poster, Please send a feedback so they can fix it, BTS IS back." It seems that the website of the awards uploaded two promotional posters of which, in one of them Taehyung is not there. Soon, the original photo with all seven members in the frame was shared on social media with fans requesting it to be replaced. BTS Is Time’s Entertainer of the Year & ARMY Can’t Keep Calm! K-Pop Fans Congratulate the Boy Band for Adding Another Feather in Their Cap.

APAN Awards Poster Where Taehyung is Missing:

Taehyung is missing from the 2020 APAN Awards promotional poster, Please send a feedback so they can fix it, BTS IS 7! •https://t.co/4h0SN8D8Xo •https://t.co/mzMudBlvQr pic.twitter.com/ExMHEdPBDc — Moomles 💜 (@MoominWoo) December 12, 2020

Fans Question the Poster:

Counting should be like : 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - BTS - 8 - 9 Because BTS IS 7 there is no BTS if the 7 members weren’t included. Kim Taehyung have mentioned it many times that BTS is 7 and not 6 ... when will award shows and magazines stop excluding members ? Ugh@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HfpSoNtMQm — ᴮᴱ Farah⁷ 🎗 missing Kim Namjoon (@CosmosOfJoyHope) December 12, 2020

Fans Tweet 'BTS is 7'

BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 BTS IS 7 — sᴏʟsᴛɪᴄᴇ⁷🤡LİMİTLİ🤡 (@byn_solstice) December 12, 2020

Fans Request APAN Awards to Fix the Poster:

One of your promotional posters on the Interpark website has BTSV missing from it. BTS includes of 7 members. BTSV has both been nominated & won the "OST of the Year Award"at APAN qwards 2020 so please kindly fix this immediately as this is disrespectful to the artist.@BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/nivNTxlOhB — EuphoriaVV (@KVeuphria) December 12, 2020

Fans Want Taehyung in the Poster:

Fans Want Kim Taehyung in the Poster:

You managed to fit all 9 members of twice (im not hating on them) but you failed to include 1 member of @BTS_twt who only consists of 7 members???? How dare u APAN!! BTS IS 7! I REPEAT, BTS IS 7! Show some respect for BTS, especially to Kim Taehyung! pic.twitter.com/5wopVhtA8n — FOR BH (@meow_bangtannn) December 12, 2020

V or Taehyung is one of the most loved members of the music band. He is known for his music and dance. Fans often share his pictures and videos on social media which begin trending in no time. Last month, pictures of Taehyung dressed like a model that set the internet on fire with fans sharing it widely across social media platforms.

