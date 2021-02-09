Happy Chocolate Day, everyone! Valentine Week 2021 is upon us, and the third day is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Whether you are single or mingle, you surely have a major crush on all the artists if you are a K-Pop fan. Since we are celebrating Chocolate Day today, it could not have been any better but enjoy the day with some thirst-worthy pictures of the BTS member who was declared as the “Sexiest International Man Alive 2020,” by People's Magazine. Yes, we are talking about our chocolate boy, Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook. He is our Valentine Week 2021 crush of the day! A brilliant dancer and master of pout selfie, ARMY hearts him, and so do we!

Over the years, Jungkook proved that there is nothing in this world, he can’t nail! An amazing dancer, owner of an angelical, versatile and powerful voice, an eye for film and photography, passion for impressions, great at songwriting and the list goes on. The Golden Maknae—a title he earned for a reason has grown to be interested in new things. With time, he has also revealed fashion has become one his interest, and he completely nails all the style. Jungkook can sport all the look—hot and cutesy expressions, making ARMY die for him.

Of all the BTS members, Jungkook surely had some quite impressive headlines. From buying his new home to becoming most searched K-Pop idol in Google last year, the Golden Maknae has done it all and how! There can be no better day than Chocolate Day to crush on the BTS member even more.

Master of Pout Selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

Can Anyone Pout Better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

There is Never Too Many Colours!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

Poser!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

So Refreshing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUNGKOOK (@bts.jungkook)

BTS 2021 Winter Package is something fans have been waiting eagerly. The behind the scenes photos shared by Big Hit Entertainment revealed Jungkook’s hairstyle, which again garnered massive likes from the ARMY. Enjoy Valentine Week 2021, with your chocolate boy Jungkook and keep showering your love and support!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).