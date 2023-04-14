Bengali superstar Jeet, who is in the capital for the promotion of his film Chengiz, amazed his fans by dancing to Ragada with his co-actor Susmita Chatterjee. However, he said that he is not a great dancer and worked very hard at dancing. Showing his excitement on the kind of response he received from his fans during the song's launch, he shared: "I am not a natural dancer like the top dancers of India including Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun and have to work very hard for the entire choreography and learning the dance steps. It took about 10-15 days. Of course I enjoyed dancing on the track because of amazing choreography and singer Mika Singh." Chengiz Song Teri Meri Baatein: Jeet and Sushmita Chatterjee’s Romantic Number Will Make You Blush! (Watch Video)

He reacted on his film releasing on the same day as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and his wife Mohna Ratlani being a huge fan of Salman Khan. When asked if his wife will watch his film first or Salman's, he responded in a light hearted way with a smile on his face : "There is a difference between loving someone and being a fan of someone. She loves me so definitely will watch my film first," he laughed. Jeet is known for some of his notable projects including Saathi, Nater Guru, Sangee, Bandhan , Yuddho, Jor, Wanted, Dui Prithibi, Nater Guru, Boss: Born to Rule, The Royal Bengal Tiger, among others. He also added on film and his look being compared with Yash and KGF. "I don't see any comparison but if anyone is getting the vibes it is just a coincidence." Chengiz: Jeet Goes All Gun Blazing in Rajesh Ganguly’s Directorial, Calls His Character, 'Ruthless'.