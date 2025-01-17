Two special trains being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 by Western Railway are set to provide relief for those wanting to attend concerts of renowned rock band Coldplay amid skyrocketing airfares between the two cities. An official on Thursday said though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. Coldplay India Tour 2025 Navi Mumbai Concert: Child Safety Notice for Band's Events Issued By Thane District Authorities.

"Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6.15 AM and reach Ahmedabad at 2pm on January 25 and 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1.40 AM and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8.40 AM. These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions," the official said.

Other officials said airfares have soared between the metropolis and Gujarat's largest city due to the concerts, while trains on the route are also full. Even these two 'winter specials' might not be sufficient if the popularity of Coldplay and the past experience of the railways with the cricket world cup were anything to go by, these officials pointed out. Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Traffic Restrictions Imposed for British Rock Band’s Shows at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai – Read Details.

For the Coldplay concerts to be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, the organisers have booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees.