As British rock band Coldplay's highly anticipated concert in Mumbai approaches, traffic restrictions have been put in place to ensure smooth flow and public safety. The concert, scheduled at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025, is expected to draw large crowds. To manage the increased traffic, Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have outlined specific protocols that must be followed. These measures are designed to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of concertgoers and residents during the event's three-day run. Coldplay India Tour 2025: British Band Issued Notice Ahead of Ahmedabad Concert, Children Not Allowed on Stage During Performance.

Traffic Restrictions for Coldplay's Navi Mumbai

As per FPJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade has issued a new order under Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b) and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, imposing restrictions on heavy vehicles in Navi Mumbai. As part of the order, all heavy and goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited from entering, travelling or parking on any roads within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction on specified dates. These measures aim to manage traffic flow and ensure safety during the upcoming Coldplay concert, with the goal of minimising congestion and facilitating smooth transportation in the city.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert Dates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

“Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly on the concert dates and avoid roads near the stadium during the restricted hours. Adequate arrangements to facilitate the movement of emergency and essential services during this period will be made,” DCP Kakade said. Coldplay 2025 Ahmedabad Shows at Narendra Modi Stadium Sold Out: BookMyShow Confirms Tickets for Both January 25 and 26 Concerts Are Fully Booked.

The report also mentions that essential services, including vehicles transporting goods, ambulances, fire brigades and government vehicles, are exempt from the traffic restrictions. These restrictions will be enforced from 2 PM to 12 AM IST on January 18, 19 and 21.

Coldplay Concert in India

Coldplay is gearing up for their much-awaited return to India, performing in Mumbai for the first time since 2016. After their Mumbai shows, the band will head to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. Initially, only one show was planned in Mumbai, but a second was added due to huge fan demand. The legendary band includes lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).