Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Unintentionally Confirm Their Relationship On Instagram Live, Video Goes Viral!

Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Demi Lovato just dropped a secret on live Instagram session and no one expected that to happen so soon! The singer recently accidentally confirmed the rumours of her relationship with actor-singer, Max Ehrich. Speculations were already on about the two dating each other, however, things turned a bit goofy when she popped up into Max's camera while he was on Insta-live. Thus, confirming the relationship! Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!.

When the 28-year-old actor was speaking to his fans as he went live on social media. An unaware Demi came to talk to him with a blanket in her hand. Max tried to whisper that he was on live but before she could understand, the cutesy damage was done! Check out the video that is breaking the internet right now.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich On Insta-Live

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Well, it should not come across as an utter shock to the fans as they had expected this to be out sooner or later. The reports of them exchanging flirty messages with each other on Instagram surfaced a few days ago. The reports also claim that they met a few weeks ago and are going steady with their relationship. The two have not yet addressed this big goof up officially yet but the fans are fine! As the two are home quarantining together, it has to be seen whether they decide to make their relationship Instagram official, this time deliberately and not accidentally! Stay tuned with us for more updates.