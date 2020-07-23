Congratulations, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich! The lovebirds are finally engaged and have even shared a glimpse of the beautiful moment on Instagram. Demi has shared pics of the beachside proposal and also flaunted her huge engagement ring. Demi and Max are all smiles as they begin this new phase. Demi was seen in a white outfit and Max in a casual attire, the couple looked stunning and happy together. Demi shared a series of pics on Instagram and wrote, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!” Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Unintentionally Confirm Their Relationship On Instagram Live, Video Goes Viral!

The beachside pictures of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s has been photographed by Angelo Kritikos. It is not less than any fairytale moment, being asked the big question at a beachside. Demi wrote, “@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.” Demi Lovato Is Back With a Bang With Her New Song 'I Love Me' (Watch Video).

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s Engagement Pics

Max Ehrich also shared a lengthy post for his fiancée Demi Lovato in which he mentioned, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.” To this Demi responded saying, “YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY”. Well, the couple is yet to announce when they’d be tying the knot. Rumors of this couple dating each other first sparked in March this year, when they exchanged flirty comments on social media. We once again congratulate Demi and Max on their engagement!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).