The pandemic has taken a toll over every industry. From tourism to automobiles, all are in a deep state of crisis. The same applies to the fashion industry. Lockdown and other restrictions due to covid has crumbled the fashion world. However, there are few smart ones who have been successful in surviving the wrath of this deadly virus and one such name is Bhawneet Singh, a fashion enthusiast and a visionary entrepreneur.

Bhawneet, adjusting to changes this pandemic brought in, started his own venture aimed at providing a strong platform for giving a break to young talented people who want to make a place for themselves in the fashion industry.

The virtuoso in the initial years of his career, started as a young model. It was his first job which helped him to understand the logistics of the industry. His hard work and dedication landed him the chance to work with notable people like Avneet Kaur, Ashnoor Kaur and few others.

For his modelling skills, he has also won several prestigious titles which include Mr North India 2020 and Mr Top Model of India 1st Runner Up. Bhawneet was doing good in his career but somehow he had this deep desire to promote young talents and this is the primary reason the man came forward with the idea of starting his own production house. Bhawneet, along with his brother, tried their luck by becoming the sleeping partners of Himanshi Khurana’s National Modeling Pageant.

Riding on the tremendous success of Himanshi Khurana’s Model of the Year Season 3, Bhawneet announced that they are coming up with season 4 in the year 2022. He has even participated as an associate partner in prestigious National events such as Team Innovation and Celebrity Photoshoot Season 1.

He has also been recognised by some of the prestigious fashion pageants including Mr. & Miss. India International Star 2021 & Mr. & Miss. UP’s Top Model 2021-22, Aahana Sharma, is the presenting and organising partner ft. Mr. & Miss. Himanshu Dulani, Rohit Kandelwal and Shivshakti Sachdev NFMG ft. India International Star 2021-22 as an alliance partner. Notable Tv personalities like Asim Riyaz, Rannvijay Singha, Mahira Sharma, and Karan Kundra were among the cast members.

Bhawneet Singh also works as an Organising Partner and Event Director for the company

BIG PROJECTS. Being from Delhi, Bhawneet Singh owns a production house and is also a partner with well- known entrepreneur Purujit Singh in the fashion field. He is soon going to produce his first Music Album in partnership with Purujit Singh after July 2021.

With his ventures, Bhawneet has established himself as a guiding light for thousands of youths wanting to make it big in the industry.