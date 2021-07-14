In the space of entertainment and glamour, an individual has to be on the gas. The looks, style, fashion game and for that matter, everything must be on point. One such good looking actor from Gujarat who is nurturing his dreams in foreign land is very talented Poojan Chavda. Poojan’s style and fashion sense is lauded by his admirers on the social media every now and then. Poojan is a tall, fair and handsome dude with hazel eyes. From regional industry to Hollywood, Poojan has come a long way in his considerable stint.

Poojan has a sculpted body, hazel eyes, chiseled jaw line and the sleek hair adds beauty to his effervescent personality. Certainly the dashing actor can slay either of the looks - modern or traditional. His collaborations with brands from Gujarat to USA speak volumes about his stylish personality and fashion acumen. The noted model and actor has loads of clients in his kitty that includes Koovs, La Milano, JadeBlue, MALTED, Wranglers to name a few. If one scour in his Instagram, they can understand how vivid is his styling sense. Essaying kurta pyjama, tuxedo, flower printed shirts, polo t-shirts, sherwanis and chic formals. Poojan looks graceful, funky and classic depending on the style he adorns. Poojan does not sport very thick beard but his well maintained stubble completes the edgy and manly look he exhibits.

On the work front, Poojan has bagged several commercials and modeling projects. His stint with Gujarati cinema has evolved him as an actor. Owing to which, Poojan Chavda has grabbed a meaty role in the Netflix web series. The actor looked his part in the role as he shared a picture from the sets on Instagram. The stylish actor was seen wearing robotic suit and the determined look. The hazel eyes looked meaningful and destined to become a style and acting icon for the coming generation.