Kochi, April 1: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to ban the screening of the now controversial film 'Empuraan'. The Court asked the petitioner, "Have you watched the movie Empuraan? What is your objection? It was certified by the censor board, right? I am suspecting your bona fide. Show me one complaint on incitement of violence due to this movie. These are all publicity-oriented petitions." The Court further pointed out the State lawyer's argument that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the movie for exhibition.

"Learned state attorney draws attention to judgment in Sebin Thomas v. Union of India & Ors to drive home the contention that once certification has been issued by statutory authorities, there is a presumption the movie is fit for certification. He also submitted that as of today, no crime has been registered by State police. In light of these submissions, the petitioner's prayer for interim relief is declined. Matter to be heard after Kerala High Court vacation," read the order of the Court. L2 Empuraan Producer Antony Perumbavoor Speaks on Re-Edit, Says ‘We Don’t Make a Film on Wrong’.

Empuraan, which is the sequel to 'Lucifer', has drawn controversy over scenes alluding to the 2002 Godhra riots and the similarities between the primary antagonist and a Bajrang Dal leader.

As per the plea by Vijeesh, the film contains scenes that refer to the 2002 Godhra riots and make unwarranted remarks about the Ministry of Defence, besides portraying central investigation agencies in a manner that undermines their credibility and integrity. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Ending Explained: From Rick Yune’s Mystery Villain to Pranav Mohanlal’s Cameo, Decoding How Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Paves Way for ‘L3: The Beginning’ (SPOILER ALERT).

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, one of the producers of the film, Antony Perumbavoor, said the entire movie team has decided to go for a re-edit with 24 cuts, and the revised version is expected to be screened worldwide from Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the BJP suspended Vijeesh from the party.

