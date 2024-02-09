Actress Jennifer Garner revealed that co-star Mark Ruffalo almost quit 13 Going on 30 after rehearsing for the "Thriller" scene in the film. The actress was the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, his friend and former The Adam Project co-star, 51, reminded those in attendance that the world was almost robbed of a pop culture moment 20 years ago. Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s Adorable ‘Thriller’ Dance Recreation From 13 Going on 30 Takes the Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

While speaking at the event, she wondered if Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley agree with her that Ruffalo owes his "rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years." “I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did,” Garner continued, reports people.com.

Mark Ruffalo And Jennifer Garner

“I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me.’"

The Scene From 13 Going On 30 Movie

In 13 Going on 30, Garner played the adult version of Jenna Rink, a teen who wakes up to find herself a 30-year-old magazine editor in 2004. Jenna finds herself at a party that no one seems to be enjoying that is until she requests the DJ booth cue Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller'. Mark Ruffalo Honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Ceremony.

Garner’s character recruits a reluctant Matt "Matty" Flamhaff (Ruffalo) to do the choreography featured in Jackson's 1983 music video, thus saving the party. The pair jokingly recreated the moment. The ceremony was not the first time Garner revealed that Ruffalo wanted no part of the routine.

