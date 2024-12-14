The Billboard Music Awards 2024, held on December 12, witnessed Taylor Swift’s historic triumph as she swept 10 awards, becoming the most-awarded artist in the event’s history. The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, celebrated diverse musical achievements across genres and included captivating performances by Coldplay, Stray Kids, Megan Moroney and others. Swift’s impressive victories spanned categories like Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist. Other standout winners included Zach Bryan, who took home five awards, and Morgan Wallen with four. Artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, Shaboozey and Chandler Moore also earned multiple accolades. BTS Jungkook Bags Two Billboard Music Awards 2024! Stray Kids Light Up the Stage With ‘Chk Chk Boom’ at the 31st BBMAs (Watch Video & Pic).

The awards spotlighted global talent, with Stray Kids clinching Top Global K-Pop Artist and Bad Bunny securing Top Latin Artist. Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners from the 31st edition of BBMAs. Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History As the First Artist To Win Album of the Year Four Times.

Billboard Music Awards 2024 Winners List

Top Artist - Taylor Swift

Top New Artist - Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group - Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter - Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer - Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist - Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Artist - Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist - SZA

Top R&B Male Artist - Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist - SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist - Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist - Drake

Top Rap Male Artist - Drake

Top Rap Female Artist - Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist - Travis Scott

Top Country Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist - Beyoncé

Top Country Duo/Group - The Red Clay Strays

Top Country Touring Artist - Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist - Zach Bryan

Top Hard Rock Artist - Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group - Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist - Coldplay

Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist - Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group - Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist - Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist - Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist - Seventeen

Top Afrobeats Artist - Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Charli XCX

Top Christian Artist - Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist - CeCe Winans

Top Billboard 200 Album - Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack - Trolls: Band Together

Top R&B Album - Chris Brown – 11:11

Top Rap Album - Drake – For All the Dogs

Top Country Album - Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Top Rock Album - Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Album - Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album - Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabie Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Top K-Pop Album - Jungkook – Golden

Top Dance/Electronic Album - Charli XCX – Brat

Top Christian Album - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Top Gospel Album - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Top Hot 100 Song - Teddy Swims – 'Lose Control'

Top Streaming Song - Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'

Top Radio Song - Teddy Swims – 'Lose Control'

Top Selling Song - Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Top Collaboration - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – 'I Had Some Help'

Top Billboard Global 200 Song - Benson Boone – 'Beautiful Things'

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - Benson Boone – 'Beautiful Things'

Top R&B Song - Tommy Richman – 'Million Dollar Baby'

Top Rap Song - Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'

Top Country Song - Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Top Rock Song - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'

Top Hard Rock Song - Falling In Reverse featuring Jelly Roll – 'All My Life'

Top Latin Song - FloyyMenor & Cris MJ – 'Gata Only'

Top Global K-Pop Song - Jungkook – 'Standing Next to You'

Top Afrobeats Song - Tyla – 'Water'

Top Dance/Electronic Song - Dua Lipa – 'Houdini'

Top Gospel Song - CeCe Winans – 'That's My King'

Top Christian Song - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore – 'Praise'

So these are all the winners of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards!

