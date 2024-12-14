The Billboard Music Awards 2024, held on December 12, witnessed Taylor Swift’s historic triumph as she swept 10 awards, becoming the most-awarded artist in the event’s history. The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, celebrated diverse musical achievements across genres and included captivating performances by Coldplay, Stray Kids, Megan Moroney and others. Swift’s impressive victories spanned categories like Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist. Other standout winners included Zach Bryan, who took home five awards, and Morgan Wallen with four. Artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, Shaboozey and Chandler Moore also earned multiple accolades. BTS Jungkook Bags Two Billboard Music Awards 2024! Stray Kids Light Up the Stage With ‘Chk Chk Boom’ at the 31st BBMAs (Watch Video & Pic).
The awards spotlighted global talent, with Stray Kids clinching Top Global K-Pop Artist and Bad Bunny securing Top Latin Artist. Let’s take a look at the complete list of winners from the 31st edition of BBMAs. Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History As the First Artist To Win Album of the Year Four Times.
Billboard Music Awards 2024 Winners List
Top Artist - Taylor Swift
Top New Artist - Chappell Roan
Top Male Artist - Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group - Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer - Jack Antonoff
Top Streaming Songs Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist - Shaboozey
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist - Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl US) Artist - Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist - SZA
Top R&B Male Artist - Tommy Richman
Top R&B Female Artist - SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist - Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist - Drake
Top Rap Male Artist - Drake
Top Rap Female Artist - Doja Cat
Top Rap Touring Artist - Travis Scott
Top Country Artist - Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist - Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist - Beyoncé
Top Country Duo/Group - The Red Clay Strays
Top Country Touring Artist - Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist - Zach Bryan
Top Hard Rock Artist - Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group - Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist - Coldplay
Top Latin Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist - Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist - Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group - Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist - Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist - Stray Kids
Top K-Pop Touring Artist - Seventeen
Top Afrobeats Artist - Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist - Charli XCX
Top Christian Artist - Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist - CeCe Winans
Top Billboard 200 Album - Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack - Trolls: Band Together
Top R&B Album - Chris Brown – 11:11
Top Rap Album - Drake – For All the Dogs
Top Country Album - Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Top Rock Album - Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Top Hard Rock Album - Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden
Top Latin Album - Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabie Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Top K-Pop Album - Jungkook – Golden
Top Dance/Electronic Album - Charli XCX – Brat
Top Christian Album - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Top Gospel Album - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Top Hot 100 Song - Teddy Swims – 'Lose Control'
Top Streaming Song - Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'
Top Radio Song - Teddy Swims – 'Lose Control'
Top Selling Song - Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Top Collaboration - Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – 'I Had Some Help'
Top Billboard Global 200 Song - Benson Boone – 'Beautiful Things'
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song - Benson Boone – 'Beautiful Things'
Top R&B Song - Tommy Richman – 'Million Dollar Baby'
Top Rap Song - Kendrick Lamar – 'Not Like Us'
Top Country Song - Shaboozey – 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Top Rock Song - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – 'I Remember Everything'
Top Hard Rock Song - Falling In Reverse featuring Jelly Roll – 'All My Life'
Top Latin Song - FloyyMenor & Cris MJ – 'Gata Only'
Top Global K-Pop Song - Jungkook – 'Standing Next to You'
Top Afrobeats Song - Tyla – 'Water'
Top Dance/Electronic Song - Dua Lipa – 'Houdini'
Top Gospel Song - CeCe Winans – 'That's My King'
Top Christian Song - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore – 'Praise'
So these are all the winners of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).