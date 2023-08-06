Barbie continues to create impressive numbers at the box office. The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead has crossed $1 billion globally. With that figured raked in, Greta Gerwig’s film not just becomes the second movie of the year to hit this mark, but it has even become the highest grossing film helmed by a female filmmaker. Barbie Box Office: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film Grosses $850 Million Globally, Beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to Be Second Highest Grosser of 2023.

Barbie Collections

