Ben Foster is a really versatile actor. He has worked in this industry for a long time now and it has been really interesting seeing his career grow. We have seen Ben Foster go from taking comedic roles to some much more serious ones and his talent speaks for itself. He has a great sense of being charming on screen while still playing someone intense, and I think that’s one of Foster’s best strengths. Joaquin Phoenix Birthday Special: From Joker to Johnny Cash, 5 of the Oscar-Winning Actor’s Best Roles.

Ben Foster is a great talented actor and his movies are equally as entertaining as him. So to celebrate Ben Foster’s 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of the actor’s best films.

The Mechanic (2011)

Jason Statham and Ben Foster star in this action thriller which focuses on an assassin who specializes in making his hits look like accidents. Foster portrays the role of Steve McKenna who sort of becomes like the student of Statham’s character which leads to some really fun banter.

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Ben Foster stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Dane Dehan in this true period drama that focuses on the earliest members of the Beat Generation. Beat Generation was a literary movement and the film focused on the interactions and one of the members murder. Foster portrayed the role of William S Burroughs and portrayed this real life poet quite well.

The Messenger (2009)

Ben Foster stars in this war drama that follows the soldier Will Montgomery during the Iraq War. The film received acclaim for its heavy themes and special praise was given to Ben Foster’s performance.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

This western focused on a poor rancher who takes on a dangerous job to take down a notorious outlaw. The film stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe with Ben Foster joining them. He plays the role of Charlie Prince in a performance which is very sadistic and sees Ben Foster at his best.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Ben Foster stars alongside Chris Pine in this highly acclaimed western that follows two brothers robbing banks to save their family ranch. Foster’s character, Tanner Howard, has more to him than meets the eye and gives a performance that’s the best out of anyone in the film. Chris Pine Birthday Special: From Star Trek to Wonder Woman, 5 Best Films of the Hollywood Hunk as per IMDb.

We hope Ben Foster continues to deliver us amazing roles as his career is just getting better. With this we finish off the list and wish Ben Foster a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).