Chris Pine has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and the brakes to it don’t seem to be stopping. With each and every release Chris Pine proves why he is a solid actor and how much versatility he brings to his movies. Pine has come a long way from starring in the sequel to The Princess Diaries and has quite nicely shaped up into the character actor that he is known today. Chris Pine Birthday Special: These Pictures Prove That the Star Trek Actor is a Hollywood Hunk We Need to Appreciate More.

Chris Pine has had a lot of solid films line up in his filmography, some of which have become cultural icons. So to celebrate Chris Pine’s 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of the best films ranked according to IMDb.

Wonder Woman (7.4)

Chris Pine in Wonder Woman

It won’t be an overstatement when saying that Wonder Woman is one of the best movies DC has ever put out. Following Diana Prince travelling to the land of man to stop the first World War, she is joined by Steve Trevor along the way. This is where the crux of our film lies as the movie was applauded for its story and the chemistry between the two leads.

Hell or High Water (7.6)

Chris Pine in Hell or High Water

Pine co-starred with Ben Foster in this western thriller where he robs brothers with his bank while being chased by cops. Hell or High Water had an exceptional story that was boosted by some amazing performances and earned its well-deserved Oscar nomination.

Star Trek Into Darkness (7.7)

Chris Pine in Star Trek Into Darkness

In the sequel to the 2009 film, Star Trek Into Darkness sees its core cast return. The story this time centers around the murder of Captain Pike with Kirk taking the Enterprise on a manhunt across space. Star Trek Into Darkness features some great action and stakes that will definitely satisfy you as a Trek fan. The chemistry between Kirk and Spock here is also one of the highlights. Chris Pine Birthday Special: 7 Underrated Films of the Wonder Woman 1984 Hunk That You Should Not Miss.

Star Trek (7.9)

Chris Pine in Star Trek

The reboot to the Star Trek franchise, it sees director JJ Abrams assemble a cast that honours the original Trek series. Star Trek was everything a Trek fan could ask for and featured the Enterprise taking on the Romulans. Chris Pine as Captain Kirk was a great performance too that honoured the portrayal of William Shatner. Overall this was an amazing sci-fi flick.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (8.0)

Chris Pine's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Telling the story of Miles Morales, Into The Spider-Verse received acclaim for its breathtaking story and amazing visuals. Chris Pine played the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and while he was just in the movie for a small amount of time, he still gave a great portrayal of the character. Pine really embraced what made Spider-Man so fun to witness as a character, and remains one of the best portrayals of the character.

With this we finish off our list and wish Chris Pine a very happy birthday. We hope that he continues to have a solid and fun career and comes out with even more great films.

