Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer has certainly been hailed for its impeccable narration, direction and performances, however, it has stirred controversy owing to the usage of Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene in the film. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role and Florence Pugh as psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, the sex scene between the two actors have angered the some of the viewers as the makers have included the Hindu Holy Book as well in those sexual scenes. Oppenheimer Sex Scene To Create Uproar in India? Christopher Nolan's Film Already Catches Twiterrati's Ire For Using Bhagavad Gita in an Intimate Sequence (SPOILER ALERT).

Oppenheimer showcases J Robert Oppenheimer’s relationship with Jean Tatlock. It also portrays the former’s fascination with the Bhagavad Gita. During the sex scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh characters, the former is seen reading the Bhagavad Gita and that has not gone down well with the audience and it has made some of them raise the question, “Why was that utterly disrespectful Bhagwad Gita scene in #Oppenheimer not cut?” Some even said that “Boycott Oppenheimer”. Check out some of the reactions below: Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb'.

'#BoycottOpenheimer'

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023

'Disrespectful'

Censor Board is literally a joke at this point. Why was that utterly disrespectful Bhagwad Gita scene in #Oppenheimer not cut? — Meetali Kalia (@meetalikalia) July 21, 2023

'Boycott'

Let's boycott Oppenheimer It Has Disrespectfully shown Bhagwat Geeta in its Film Scenes #Oppenheimer #Boycottoppenheimer #BarbieTheMovie — Medico Motivator (@Motivatormedico) July 21, 2023

The Outrage

So a nude lady holding bhagwad geeta in oppenheimer, no boycott call ? — Subject Kantala (@ifOnlyKewal) July 21, 2023

POV

Kal tak RW was posting these kind of memes for showing superiority of Oppenheimer in Barbie vs Oppenheimer thing. Now the same RW is mocking Oppenheimer for that bhagwad Geeta scene and saying Nolan disrespected hinduism 🫠 Lol🫠🫠🫠 pic.twitter.com/wembTK6wB7 — तितली🦋 (@a_tangled_tale) July 22, 2023

'Derogatory'

#Oppenheimer is nicely done but movie scene where Holy Hindu book- bhagwat Geeta was shown is rather derogatory. So much talent but such a myopic world view @Chris_Nolann — Informed Human (@informedHuman) July 22, 2023

Oppenheimer also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Hartnett among others. The biographical thriller hit the big screens simultaneously with the fantasy comedy film Barbie that stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles.

