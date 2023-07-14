Mario Casas-starrer Bird Box Barcelona was released on Netflix on July 14, 2023. Directed by Alex Pastor and David Pastor, the film is a spin-off sequel to the 2018 movie and will follow a father and daughter as they try to find survivors while roaming around in a dystopian future. However, after release, Bird Box Barcelona leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Bird Box Barcelona Trailer: Mario Casas Stars in This Goosebumps Inducing Expansion Film of Sandra Bullock’s Famous Post Apocalyptic Thriller (Watch Video).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Bird Box Barcelona movie download, Bird Box Barcelona movie download in 720p HD, Bird Box Barcelona movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Bird Box Barcelona Full Movie Download, Bird Box Barcelona Tamilrockers, Bird Box Barcelona Tamilrockers HD Download, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download Pagalworld, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download Openload, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download Tamilrockers, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download Movierulz, Bird Box Barcelona Movie Download 720p, Bird Box Barcelona Full Movie Download 480p, Bird Box Barcelona Full Movie Download bolly4u, Bird Box Barcelona Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Bird Box Barcelona Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Bird Box Barcelona Teaser: A Riveting Expansion of Bird Box, Unveiling a Sinister World of Survival and Betrayal (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Bird Box Barcelona stars Mario Casas as Sebastian and Alejandra Howard as Anna. Bird Box Barcelona is streaming on Netflix right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).