The trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League is about to premiere on February 14. If you are curious to know what kind of surprises the promo has in store for you, then the director had offered a little tease that is definitely going to raise the bar when it comes to excitement levels. Snyder shared a little teaser of the trailer that is just explosive! Even if it is all of 17 seconds and doesn't even show off the entire League itself. Zack Snyder’s Justice League: A Menacing Steppenwolf Smashing Amazonians in This Viral Video Clip Has Just Amped Up Our Excitement for Snyder Cut!

The teaser video begins with a revamped Steppenwolf destroying the ground he is standing and creating what we believe is his own crop circle. Looks like he is big time into landscaping. We then see what could be Batmobile running towards the enemies. Someone destroying an alien ship with an arrow! Wonder Woman in action, and of course, the money shot of the teaser - an angry Superman in black suit shooting rays from his eyes.

A little nag, though. CGI feels a little fake in the batmobile scene.

Watch the teaser below:

Snyder had earlier said he wouldn't be using anything from what controversial filmmaker Joss Whedon had shot during the reshoots of the 2017 film Justice League. Which means a lot, making Snyder Cut a whole lot different from what we got in the theatrical version, with new characters, character designs and scenes. Zack Snyder Is Working on His Cut of Justice League for Free.

Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ezra Miller as The Flash Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, JK Simmons as James Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta would all be reprising their roles in the film. Apart from these characters, we would also be seeing Ray Porter as Darkseid, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Zheng Kai as Ryan Choi, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Jared Leto as the Joker, who were not present in the 2017 Justice League. Zack Snyder's Justice League would be streaming on HBO Max from March 18.

