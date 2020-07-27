Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League already looks like a winner. After pretty much finishing the film in 2016, Zack stepped down from directorial duties following a personal tragedy. It is also reported that Warner Bros was unhappy with the way that the film was shaping up after Batman v Superman underperformed. Joss Whedon, director of Avengers, was brought on board after Zack, during the post-production. The movie went through several major changes including reshoots during the post-production under Whedon's guidance. Justice League Snyder Cut: Henry Cavill's Superman Sports the Black Suit in New Clip (Watch Video).

After Justice League released, fans began an online movement called 'Release The Snyder Cut' demanding Warner Bros to release the version of the film that Snyder had envisioned. After a long campaign that lasted years, makers decided to drop the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max, which would also publicise the new streamer. Two birds one stone. The new version will release on 2021, and Snyder has said at the recent panel of Comic-Con from Home, that the movie won't be DCEU canon.

Also, Snyder will not be using a single frame from Whedon's reshoots. "I would set the movie on fire, I’d destroy it before I used a single frame that I did not photograph," Snyder said at the event. That is a pretty tall claim to make. And we cannot wait to see how this plays out.

That is not all. Snyder also revealed, shockingly, that he is not being paid to edit his version of Justice League."It's exciting to get this chance and I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth and I love working on it and I'd do it for free - and I am," Snyder said during the live streaming.

Snyder also debuted a new clip from Justice League's new cute where we can see Superman resurrected, donning a black suit. Whoa!

