Hollywood star Brad Pitt is so desperate that he is ready to beg his former wife Angelina Jolie to let him see their six children, according to sources. As per the sources, Angelina has apparently cut Brad off from their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina Jolie Accused of ‘Harassment’ and ‘Witchcraft’ in New Lawsuit Filed by LA Woman, Demands Restraining Order.

An insider shared with Radaronline: "Brad has not given up on his kids and it's been incredibly tough for him to be so alienated from them. The longer it goes, the more painful it gets.

"With the holidays coming, he's feeling the heartbreak even more and he's now saying he's willing to do whatever it takes to get some time with them even if it means swallowing his pride and asking Angelina to show some mercy."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 60-year-old star's relationship with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox is not doing well while his legal wrangling with their mother continues to rage.

Most of the kids have even dropped his surname. Shiloh filed a court petition to change her moniker to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, and the others have informally changed their names as well.

Currently, only the two youngest children Vivienne and Knox see Pitt during his visitation rights.

Recently, Angelina had said that for her "nothing else matters" apart from motherhood because she's devoted to her kids.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Angelina, who shares her children with former husband and Hollywood star Brad Pitt, spoke about playing opera star Maria Callas in new movie Maria, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's USD 500 Million Chateau Miraval Feud to Continue in Court Until 2026.

She was also asked if there's anything in her life that compares to the late star's love of singing and the actress replied: "My motherhood ... It’s my happiness. You can take everything else away from me ... Nothing else matters."

