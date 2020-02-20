Brahms The Boy II: Katie Holmes Reveals What Was Exciting About Working on This Horror Film

Katie Holmes in Brahms: The Boy II (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The makers of Brahms The Boy II promise audiences that this horror flick will be eerier than its previous franchise. This part would have a brand-new cast on board creating a talent blast.Brahms: The Boy II. In an interview, Holmes opened up about doing a horror movie with William Brent. She mentioned, “The hardest part was the exhaustion, every day. Well, I think every film is unique because it is a different character and you are at a different place in your creative life. What drew me to this movie was the people involved."Katie Holmes Birthday: 5 Fashion Outings of the American Actress That Made Her 2019's Trendsetter (View Pics).

"Also, this character Liza who is very vulnerable and very protective. And in a place where she is open to being haunted. And I felt, William Brent is wonderful at visuals and it was great to work with him. And from what I have seen in the movie I'm very proud of it. And people seem to start liking horror movie again. So it nice to be a part of hopefully something what people will go and see.” After Split with Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Spends Quality Time with Her Daughter Suri.

The movie is going to give a thrilling and jaw-clenching experience to its viewers. The vibes of the movie are dark and spooky with brilliant cinematography to accentuate the adrenaline! Brahms: The Boy II is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.