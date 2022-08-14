Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and his girlfriend Beth Rylance have parted ways. The recent development happened weeks after Brett landed a surprise role in a top Hollywood film, reports Mirror.co.uk. The 42-year-old actor made headlines last year when he referenced 31-year-old girlfriend Beth during an acceptance speech at an awards show. However, reports have now suggested that the pair have decided to go their separate ways -- and, tellingly, have unfollowed each other on socials. Thor Love and Thunder: Brett Goldstein's Casting as Hercules Was Kevin Feige's Idea Says Taika Waititi (Watch Video).

According to Mirror.co.uk, while it was never too clear exactly when the couple first got together, it is said the romance is now well and truly over - as work commitments have gotten in the way. A source told The Sun on Sunday: "They're both in exciting times in their careers and really busy and they just couldn't make it work." There had been some speculation that Brett and Beth had split up as far back as April this year. Brett Goldstein Reveals He Kept His Cameo in Thor Love and Thunder a Secret From His Family.

Brett had made reference to his relationship during his acceptance speech when collecting the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys in September last year for his role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV comedy series Ted Lasso. News of the split being confirmed comes just weeks after Brett made a surprise appearance in a post-credit scene of Thor: Love and Thunder -- announcing his arrival in Marvel films as the mythical character, Hercules.

