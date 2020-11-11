Globally popular pop star Brtiney Spears has lost the legal bid to remove her father's conservatorship hold over herself. Jamie Spears has been Britney's legal guardian for close to 12 years now, prompting an international fan-led campaign called, Free Britney Movement. The conservatorship also reportedly inspired an episode of Black Mirror. Today, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to remove her father as the conservator of her real estate. Paris Hilton Comes In Supports Of Friend Britney Spears Amid Free Britney Movement, Says ‘Its Not Fair That She Has No Control of Her Life’.

A conservatorship is assigned to a person who is unable to take a mentally sound decision for themselves. Usually, this legal guardianship lasts about a couple of years but Britney has been legally bound for 12 years now. Fan-led theories claim that the popstar has lost all control over her life due to her father, who reaps the benefits of her stardom.

Today, Britney Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said that she is afraid of her father. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career," the lawyer added. Britney has been on a hiatus since early 2019. #FreeBritney: Diet Prada Joins Fan Led Movement Against Britney Spears' Conservatorship.

"I don’t believe there is a shred of evidence to support my client’s suspension," Jamie's lawyer told the court. The lawyer added that Britney's estate has grown from being in debt to $50 million under his guardianship.

The judge did approve that a corporate fiduciary, the Bessemer Trust, will now serve as co-conservator over her estate along with her father, which Britney Spears had requested.

Britney did not appear for the hearing. The lawyers and her parents attended the hearing via a video conference.

