The year 2020 is very cruel one, with the whole world in the grip of the pandemic. We has already lost some loved celebs this year. But who expected someone as young as Chadwick Boseman, an actor at the cusp of superstardom, to leave us for his heavenly abode. Known globally for his role of Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chadwick Boseman has been secretly fighting colon cancer for the past four years before ultimately succumbing to it on August 28. He was just 43. Wakanda Forever! Fans Bid Tearful Adieu to Marvel Star Chadwick Boseman (Read Tweets)

Beyond MCU, Boseman was popular for his performances in films like 42, Get On Up, Message from the King, Marshall, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Da 5 Bloods is also the actor's last released film that came out earlier this year. Released straight on Netflix, Da 5 Bloods is directed by Spike Lee. The movie, starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr in the lead, was an adventure drama. It was about four Vietnam War veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as to retrieve a hidden treasure. Boseman, in an extended cameo, played the squad leader, "Stormin'" Norman Earl Holloway, appearing in the flashback scenes.

Despite his limited screentime, Boseman commanded each and every scene like a king, delivering a performance that is intense as fire. Sadly, we never knew this would have been his last performance, which also makes his last scene in the film so poignant. The movie also received high praise mostly for Boseman' and Lindo's performances, Lee's direction and carrying forward the conversation on #BlackLivesMatter. Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Spike Lee’s ‘Biggest’ Film Is a Harrowing Take on Post-Vietnam War Psyche That Pokes Holes at White Glorification.

In his last film and even in his brief appearance, Boseman had some really powerful dialogues that feel so topical and relevant. Let's look at some really fiery movie quotes of the actor from Da 5 Bloods.

USA Owe Us!

We Control Our Rage!

You Feel That? You Feel It?

Isn't This True? Also The Precursor To The Previous Quote...

MLK - The Man of Peace

A Quote That Would Hit So Close to Reality That It Hurts!

Spike Lee's films are always milestones in cultural significance with most of them turning out to be a scathing commentary on white imperialism. Da 5 Bloods is yet another fine example of that. Even though we never knew it then, it turned out to be a fitting swansong for Boseman, though we didn't want it to come so early. Rest in Peace, T'Challa!

