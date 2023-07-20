Being heavily anticipated by many, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer hits Indian theatres this Friday. Featuring Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of the Atomic Bomb, the film is based on the novel American Prometheus and focuses his time spent on the Manhattan Project and also exploring the trial of him being a suspected communist. A biopic of the highest calibre, Oppenheimer is huge in every sense of the word. Oppenheimer Sex Scene To Create Uproar in India? Christopher Nolan's Film Already Catches Twiterrati's Ire For Using Bhagavad Gita in an Intimate Sequence (SPOILER ALERT).

Pre-release, Christopher Nolan created buzz around the film when asked about how the film will tackle Oppenheimer’s romantic relationships, and the director gave an answer that created a lot of buzz around the film. In a surprising move, Oppenheimer is set to feature sex scenes between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh that will see the actors go nude for the camera, and understandably enough, the Indian audience has been wondering exactly how the scene will be censored here.

Well, following yesterday’s Indian premiere, the answer is quite clear. The scene in question sees Florence Pugh go topless, however the portion of her chest is blurred whenever on screen. The scene itself doesn’t maintain any cuts, but its easy to make out when the camera has been zoomed in to avoid nudity and when actors themselves are blurred. Aside from that, Oppenheimer has a couple of F-Bombs drop that are actually just left in the film.

This comes as a huge surprise considering the film also has received the surprising rating of U/A. Just earlier this month, No Hard Feelings saw an entire scene be cut out due to it featuring a nude Jennifer Lawrence. For Oppenheimer to not go through the same treatment, it will certainly come as good news to fans who were hoping to see the film being uncut. While there is still a bit of censoring, it’s not as much as one who would have expected. Oppenheimer Gets Surprising U/A Rating in India: No Scenes Cut From Christopher Nolan's Film Despite Featuring Nudity and Sex.

You can check out Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and more in theatres when it releases on July 21, 2023.

