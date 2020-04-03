Cobie Smulders Birthday: 7 Amazing Robin Scherbatsky Quotes From How I Met Your Mother That Will Tempt You To Re-Watch the Show 

Cobie Smulders HIMYM Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cobie Smulders is a Canadian actress and model who is best known for playing the role of Robin Scherbatsky in the popular series How I Met Your Mother. She has also starred in big Hollywood actioners such as the Marvel films as Maria Hill and also played a supporting role in Tom Cruise starter Jack Reacher. Smulders also recently starred in ABC's crime drama Stumptown, where she plays the role of PTSD-stricken military veteran turned private detective. The best thing about Smulders is that she's amazing at action as well as comedy. As HIMYM's Robin, she had everyone fall in love with her sense of humour and gorgeous smile. Marvel's Kevin Feige to Voice a Thanos-Like Character in The Simpsons Special Episode.

The actress celebrates her birthday on April 3 and as she turns 38, we look at some of her best qutes as Robin on the show. Everyone who has watched the series will agree that not only Ted, we also fell in love with Robin's character as much as him thanks to her quirky nature. As the ambitious journalist who is afraid to let go in love and commit to someone like Ted, Smulders' character of Robin was also relatable to many. Apart from her character's funniest moments on the show including the "But..umm" scene, Robin also had some great quotes on love and life. Here's looking at those that stayed with us. These Two Characters From the Avengers: Infinity War Film to Join Tom Holland in Spider-Man Far From Home.

1. "If You Keep Giving Up On People So Quickly, You're Gonna Miss Out On Something Great"

2. "The Future Is Scary, But You Can't Just Run Back To The Past Because It's Familiar"

3. "You Can't Just Jump To The End. The Journey Is The Best Part."

4. "I Know Our Relationship Isn't Exactly What You Want It To Be. And I Know I May Not Love You The Way You Love Me, But I Do Love You. Isn't That Worth Hanging On To?"

5. "Chemistry. If You Have Chemistry, You Only Need One Other Thing... Timing. But Timing's A B***H."

6. "It's One Thing To Not Want Something. It's Another To Be Told You Can't Have It."

7. "Sometimes In Life You Have To Be Assertive And Stand Up For Yourself"

We bet after reading these quotes, you are already tempted to start How I Met Your Mother re-runs. Do tell us which are your favourite Robin Scherbatsky quotes of all time.