Demi Lovato has always been open about her personal struggles. She is a vocal advocate for mental health as she often is seen talking about self-love. Her many social media posts after her break up with Max Ehrich have been about body positivity and keeping oneself happy from within. Previously she has spoken about her eating disorder and shared with her fans how difficult it was for her to love her body the way it was. In a similar attempt, the actress shared a few pictures today of herself flaunting her stretch marks which is the kind of body positivity we need. Demi Lovato Got the Boobs She Wanted As Singer Goes No Bra, All Nipples in Latest Instagram Post on Tackling Eating Disorder.

She shot herself during quarantine and posted the pictures of her stretch marks covered in glitter with a special note. She talked about how she just accepted her disorder earlier and had no vision of tackling the eating disorder but things changed for her. She expressed how she is loving her stretch marks and have fully accepted them. "I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright?" she wrote in her note. She talked about being gentle to oneself as this year was tough for everyone. Here's What Demi Lovato Has To Say On Fake Tweets Of Max Ehrich Professing His Love For Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Earlier, Lovato had posted a picture of herself in a square neck tank top and no bra and she revealed how she got the boobs she always wanted after she made peace with her eating issues. She wrote, "Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!! And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony.... Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!” reads her latest inspirational Instagram caption.

Demi and Max called off their engagement two months after he proposed her in Malibu, California, on July 22. Talking about the same, Demi said that she doesn't have to be in a relationship to be happy. Post the breakup, the actress even shocked her fans when she bid adieu to her beautiful long hair. She got an edgy new pixie haircut which she flaunted on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).