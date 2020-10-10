American singer Demi Lovato is on the news more now than she was ever. After she ended her whirlwind romance with actor Max Ehrich and called off their engagement, ending the relationship of six months, Lovato is surely fighting a lot of battles altogether. But the 28-year-old has always come out strong. The singer, who in recent years has become a vocal advocate for mental health, in a recent Instagram post addressed tackling her eating disorder. Lovato posted a picture of herself in a square neck tank top and no bra with the singer going all nipples in the latest post on tackling eating disorder, and you are going to love it. She revealed how she got the boobs she always wanted after she made peace with her eating issues.

“Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!! And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony.... Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!” reads her latest inspirational Instagram caption.

Wearing a nude colour tank top, with minimal makeup and fine accessories to compliment her look, Lovato’s mirror selfie for the post is so gorgeous.

Here's the Pic:

It is World Mental Health Day 2020 today, and it was only natural for Lovato to address one of the most significant aspects of it to create awareness. Eating disorders are about more than food. They are a range of psychological conditions that cause unhealthy eating habits to develop. Two years after her apparent drug overdose, it is great to see how Lovato made so many major changes in her life and overcoming all the obstacles so amazingly.

