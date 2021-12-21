Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced the multiverse, and Doctor Strange is about to explore it. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel film to be on the lookout for. The film will follow Doctor Strange as he explores the multiverse in what is shaping up to be a really huge film. Not only that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also see Sam Raimi return to direct a superhero film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen Leaked on Social Media Post Spider-Man: No Way Home Release.

During the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we got our first glimpse at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film really emphasises on the madness in the title. It looks like its shaping up to be a really big film and I am all here for it. So let's take a look at seven things we learned from the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The teaser suggests that we will see Stephen Strange deal with the repercussions of him breaking the multiverse during Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is done by the teaser playing a few lines from the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home that talk about how dangerous it is casting the spell of making everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Christine's Wedding

The trailer also shows that Christine Palmer is getting marries, only not to Stephen. Who this mystery person might be still remains to be seen, but it looks like something bad is definitely going to happen during the wedding.

America Chavez

We also get our first look at Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez who is being chased down by some monster. More on that later, but for those who don't know who America Chavez is, well she is able to open holes which allows her to travel through the multiverse. She also has super strength and the power of flight.

Shuma Gorath?

The monster that Strange seems to be fighting also looks like Shuma Gorath. Many fans have even speculated that it might be Gargantos. Whatever it may be it looks like the monster is after America Chavez and Strange takes it upon himself to save her.

Wanda Maximoff

Wanda also appears in the trailer and directly references Westview. Strange isn't there to question her about that though, he is there to ask for her help. He begins by asking her how much she knows about the multiverse. We then get one more scene of Wanda meditating in her costume from Wandavision. Although she does look a bit evil. Spider-Man No Way Home Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Tom Holland’s Marvel Film and How the Secret Cameo Teases an Exciting Future! (SPOILER ALERT).

New Realities

We see Strange and Chavez then in a couple of shots where it looks like they might be in a new reality, which looks all broken up. We also see Baron Mordo with a new look as he has grown his hair out and has a full beard now.

What if...? Strange

The trailer ends with Mordo telling Strange that he himself is the biggest threat to the multiverse. We finally then get the reveal of Evil Doctor Strange from What if...? How he fits into the story is still unknown but this is still extremely interesting to see.

The film looks amazing to be honest and seems to have an even wider scope than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6, 2022.

