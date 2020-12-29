Heartiest congratulations to Emma Roberts and her beau Garrett Hedlund on the arrival of their little bundle of love. The couple has reportedly been blessed with their first child, an adorable baby boy. Neither Emma nor Garrett have announced about the birth of their newborn, however, according to a report by TMZ, Emma gave birth to her son on December 27 in Los Angeles. The report also suggests that Emma and Garrett have named first child as Rhodes. Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Beau Garrett Hedlund.

It was in August this year when Emma Roberts had shared a post on Instagram, flaunting her baby bump, and announced that she is pregnant and had also revealed the gender of her first child. She captioned the picture, ‘Me...and my two favorite guys’. Talking about Emma’s little munchkin, the report by TMZ also states that the actress’ son weighed around nine pounds at birth and both the mother and the baby are doing fine. Emma Roberts Confirms She’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Beau Garrett Hedlund!

Emma Roberts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Emma Roberts had stated, “Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her. At 16, I thought, By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now? With work, especially with acting—the travel, the hours—it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.”

This is indeed the best moment for Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund! We wish them loads of love and happiness with their baby boy!

