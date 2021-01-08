American actor and mom-to-be Emma Stone's husband romantically proposed to her in the office where they first met at 'Saturday Night Live.' According to Page Six, the Oscar winner met Dave McCary, a segment producer on the long-running NBC show, when she hosted it in December 2016 and he directed the actress in a sketch called 'Wells for Boys.' Emma Stone Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary, Spotted Walking Around LA With a Baby Bump

They kept things quiet about their romance until they made their public debut at the SAG Awards in January 2019 - and announced their engagement that December. Now, Page Six is told by a source: "Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC's Manhattan HQ] 30 Rock. No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic." Babylon: Margot Robbie in Talks to Replace Emma Stone for Brad Pitt Starrer

The outlet had to postpone their planned March wedding due to the pandemic. They finally said "I do" in a low-key ceremony in L.A. in September. And this week, Stone showed off her baby bump as she walked around L.A. with a friend. As reported by Page Six, 'The Favourite' star told her famous friend Jennifer Lawrence that she wanted to have kids in an interview in Elle magazine in 2018, saying: "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything."

"As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."