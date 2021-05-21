Friends might have ended a decade ago, but the show is still one of the most popular ones among the audience. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer gave the world six very lovable characters that taught us about love, friendship, heartbreak, sacrifice and whatnot. After a really mong time and much anticipation, the show is returning for one final episode on May 27. Joey Doesn't Share Masks! Mumbai Police's FRIENDS-Inspired COVID-19 Meme Does Not Make A 'Moo Point!

The Friends Reunion special is just a few days away from its premiere on HBO Max. The makers shared the trailer of the show yesterday which brought back a lot of memories from the show. Seeing Schwimmer take a quiz to seeing Lisa scream "My eyes, My eyes," Friends fans realised that they still remember each and every moment from the show. Not only memorable scenes, but some catchphrases from the show have also been added to our daily vocabulary.

Taking a look at some of the catchphrases we all use and remember, here is a list of 10 of the most iconic ones:

We Were On A Break

The catchphrase is from Ross and Rachel's dramatic breakup drama. Ross is trying to tell Rachel that him sleeping with another girl was okay and they had broken off.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Could I Be Any More...

You read in that tone. This catchphrase takes birth from how Chandler talks. During an episode we even see everyone mocking Chandler for talking like this.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

How You Doin'?

This line could make any girl blush. Joey used this line to flirt with girls and wondrously it used to work every time.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

He's Her Lobster

We all need to blame Ross and Rachel for setting such amazing couple goals for everyone. They are each other's lobster, according to Pheboe's lobster love theory, and honestly, it is the cutest thing we have heard.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

OH. MY. GOD.

Yes, Janice's voice just echoed in all our heads. This is probably also the most used line from the show. Any time anything shocking happens, we used to hear Janice exclaim loudly saying these words.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

It's A Moo Point

"It's a cow's opinion. It doesn't matter. It's moo," once said Joey, and it became an iconic line from the show. Instead of "moot point", Joey says moo, while explaining something to Rachel and Pheobe, and it was one of the funniest Joey scenes.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

I Knowww...

Monica used to say this all the time. Whenever she was shocked or excited, she used to exclaim saying 'I know.'

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Pivot

But I don't think it can pivot anymore! This scene was absolutely hilarious as Rachel, Chandler and Ross try to get a sofa up Ross' apartment. They try to move it around the stairs to carry it upstairs where one sees Ross telling Chandler to 'Pivot". Chandler's reaction to it quite amusing as well.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

They Dont Know That We Know ThatThey Know

The treacherous plan to expose Chandler and Monica's relationship was one of the most entertaining and sweet episodes. Rachel and Pheobe are trying to break Chandler, and while planning their plan, Pheobe says this iconic line. Friends Reunion Special: From David Beckham to BTS, Here Is Every Star You Will See in the Episode.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Joey Doesn't Share Food

Any food lover can easily relate to this line. Joey's date keeps eating from his plate, and him being a big-time foodie, shouts at her. He screams and tells her that "Joey Doesn't Share Food." The innocence and the passion are what made this line one of the best catchphrases from the show.

Friends quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Described as a "real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show", the unscripted special will see Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 12:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).