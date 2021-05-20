Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunited back in 2019 and it has been more than 2 years since the brother have been making music for their fans. The three made a comeback with the song Sucker featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas in the video. The song which released in March 2019 was the American pop-rock band’s first single after a gap of almost six years, and they created history with it. Jonas Brothers’ ‘Happiness Begins’ Album Cover Has Called for a Meme Fest on Twitter; Check Out Some of the Funniest Ones.

They then treated the fans with another song titled What A Man Gotta Do where we once again saw Nick Jonas – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe Jonas – Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas – Danielle Jonas turning up the heat. Their songs including Cool, Only Human, Like It's Christmas, Five More Minutes were also showered with love from the fans. The band has now announced their eleventh headlining tour, the Remember This Tour, with it beginning on August 20, 2021, in LA.

But before they hit the roads, we have a list of a few of their old songs that you should listen to keep the mid-week blues away.

Feelin’ Alive

The song is from their show Jonas L.A. It was a Disney Channel Original Series starring the Jonas Brothers as undercover spies. Feelin’ Alive had an upbeat touch to it with an echoing hook that will definitely make you feel energetic.

Pom Poms

Jonas Brother made this song gust before their breakup in 2013. Pom Poms is like a high school football games anthem, and it is so peppy, that it will make you feel happy instantly.

Hold On

Hold On is a song about hope and it is for anyone experiencing heartbreak or simply going through a tough time. The song has powerful lyrics and the pulsating electric guitar, with Jonas Brothers’ vocals will put in a good mood.

Tonight

Tonight is a song about a couple’s tireless attempt to resolve an argument. This song is for everyone who is feeling awful because of a fight with their loved one. The song which is backed by a high-speed, guitar-heavy beat reaches a happy ending, giving you hope that things will be alright.

Paranoid

With everything that is going around us, this songs is how everyone is feeling right now. Haunting keys, a chilling bassline and uneasy verses, Paranoid is instantly going to be stuck in your mind, and will make you feel like grooving. Jonas Brothers Dishes Out Advice for Young Aspiring Singers.

Last year in February when Jonas Brother completed a year of Sucker, they had shared their gratitude and said, "Insane to think this time last year we had just officially shared the big news with you guys that we were releasing music together again. It's incredible to reflect on how crazy supportive you guys have been all year." The fans cannot wait for the tour to begin, meanwhile tell is which song are you going to listen to?

