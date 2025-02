Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, who is known for films like Forrest Gump, Captain Phillips, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Elvis and others, is remembering the late Hollywood actor Gene Hackman. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He wrote in the caption, "There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type'. There has only been Gene Hackman." Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa Death: Oscar-Winning Actor, Wife and Their Dog Found Dead at Their New Mexico Residence in Santa Fe, Initial Probe Reveals No Signs of Foul Play.

Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead on Wednesday noon in their home in Santa Fe. In a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, accessed by The Guardian, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased on Wednesday." Sheriff Mendoza said there was no immediate indication of foul play. He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

Hackman, 95, had lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, since the 1980s and married Arakawa, 63, in 1991, after meeting her in the gym where she then worked. Little is known of Arakawa's later career as a musician, although in 2014 Hackman praised her "unwavering, specific read-throughs" of the western novels he later took to authoring, reports The Guardian. Gene Hackman Dies at 95: From ‘The French Connection’ to ‘Mississippi Burning’ – A Look Back at Iconic Roles of the Oscar-Winning Actor.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the couple's home in a gated community called Old Sunset Trail on Wednesday noon to investigate, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, "the deaths of two elderly people and a dog." As per The Guardian, Local TV station KOB reported that police were responding to a neighbour's request for a welfare check. The deputies discovered the bodies of a man in his 90s and a woman in her 60s, Mendoza initially reported. KOB reported that police were unable to identify the bodies until 12:30 AM on Thursday (Pacific Standard Time). It also emerged that while one of the couple's dogs had died, two survived.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).