Danish actress Connie Nielsen, who returns to the role of Lucilla in Gladiator 2, admitted she is a huge fan of Indian music. In an interview with IANS, Nielsen revealed that her playlist is filled with many classic Indian songs and expressed her deep admiration for both Indian cinema and music. While Connie acknowledged that she often struggles with remembering names, especially during interviews, her passion for Indian culture was undeniable. ‘Gladiator II’ Movie Review: The Colosseum Misses Maximus but Ridley Scott’s Return to Ancient Rome Is Entertaining (LatestLY Exclusive).

When asked if she has seen any Indian films or is familiar with any Indian actors or their work, Connie shared, “Yes, I have watched a lot. The only thing I have to say is that I am one of those people who struggle to remember names, especially during interviews. I just go blank on everything. But I am a huge fan, not just of Indian films, but also of Indian music—I’m crazy about it. My playlist is filled with many classic Indian songs. I absolutely love Indian movies in general, and obviously, they are incredible. Additionally, female directors are so inspiring, and the storytelling is haunting. I must say, I am a big fan of Indian culture, and it’s just amazing.”

Talking about returning to Gladiator 2, the Wonder Woman star expressed, “My feelings upon arriving back in Malta and walking up this ancient fort were overwhelming. I couldn’t help but remember the first time I walked up the same hill to the ancient limestone fort and saw the Colosseum rising in front of me.”

“I recall back in the day when Withley was walking towards me, chomping on a cigar, always smiling a little slyly, as he does. Then he asked, ‘What do you think?’ This time, as I was coming up again, it felt almost unbelievable to be having the same experience. But, of course, it wasn’t exactly the same because you can never step into the same river twice. Still, stepping into a new version of that experience was incredible, and I was deeply moved,” Nielsen further mentioned.

The 59-year-old actress portrayed Lucilla, the daughter of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), in the original Gladiator film 24 years ago. In a shocking twist, her character was killed by her own brother, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). ‘Gladiator II’ Censor Board Report: Two Scenes of Violence, Sexist Slur Removed From Ridley Scott’s New Movie in India; Passed With U/A Rating (SPOILER ALERT).

Gladiator 2 sees Nielsen return to the role of Lucilla, now the mother of Paul Mescal’s Lucius. The movie was released in UK cinemas on November 15 and will release in US cinemas on November 22.

