Daniel Craig-starrer Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Directed by Rian Johnson, the film is a whodunit that focuses on Detective Benoit Blanc solving another case. The movie has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig Pull Off Another Brilliant Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Glass Onion: Netizens Unhappy With Daniel Craig's Knives Out Sequel Getting Limited Theatrical Release; Troll Netflix With Funny Jokes and Memes!

For the unversed, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and more. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is playing on Netflix right now.

