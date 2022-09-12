One of this year's highly anticipated releases, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is receiving unanimous praise from critics. Rian Johnson's upcoming whodunit that boasts a spectacular cast with Daniel Craig as the lead, critics are all over the Knives Out sequel and are not only saying that it's better than the original, but also one of this year's best films. Let's take a look at what the critics are saying. Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery Teaser: Daniel Craig As Detective Benoit Blanc Tries to Solve a Murder Case (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

Slash Film: It might seem odd to claim that Craig's best performance is in a "Knives Out" sequel; in fact, you might consider that hyperbole. But I stick by it. I have always enjoyed Craig's work, but I have never enjoyed him as much as I did here. Blanc is even funnier this time around, and Johnson allows Craig to engage in some brief but uproarious slapstick. Forget James Bond — this was the role Craig was born to play. I can't wait to see what case Benoit Blanc gets mixed up in next.

BBC: Where the original depended on the oddball family members-turned-murder suspects being investigated by Benoit Blanc, Craig's hilariously over-the-top world-famous detective, Glass Onion relies on the plot's secrets, lies, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. Filled with delicious cameos and loaded with more comic moments than the previous film – even a slow trickle of hot sauce becomes suspenseful and funny ­­– Glass Onion brings in a new cast of suspects, puts them on a billionaire's private island in Greece, and sends in Blanc to figure out what they're all up to.

Mashable: For those who wonder if they can crack the case, the clues are there — but so are several convincing red herrings. So, the final reveal should prove a fantastic surprise, even if you've caught some of the hints along the way. Incredibly, Johnson has made a puzzle that feels like we are playing along. And whether or not you get the right answer, it feels like we all win with this one.

The Hollywood Reporter: That’s one big way in which the Blanc films differ from most of the chamber whodunits that inspired them: Characters others might write off prove crucial to the solutions Blanc helps bring about. He doesn’t use the “arc of truth” metaphor that served him well in the first film, but it seems even more apt here, as he helps set things in motion and then watches them work as they should. It’s deeply satisfying, even before you start to appreciate the way it subverts conventions about authority figures. Even on a private refuge that police have a hard time reaching, justice can sometimes be done. In the movies, anyway.

