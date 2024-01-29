According to ET reports, Taylor Swift won't be taking the stage at the 2024 Grammys. Although the "Electric Touch" singer is set to attend the prestigious event, she has opted not to perform. Swift is a six-time nominee at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, vying for accolades in categories such as best album, song, pop vocal album, record, pop duo/group performance, and pop solo performance. The 2024 GRAMMYs, officially named the 66th GRAMMY Awards, will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, at 8 pm ET/5 pm. Taylor Swift Becomes One of the Top Singers in the World With Her Recently Approved Batch of Records!

Taylor Swift Won't Perform At Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift will NOT be performing at the GRAMMYs, ET has learned. She is still scheduled to be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/mSx4eX5Y59 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 29, 2024

