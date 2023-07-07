After a successful global box-office run, the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is ready to make its streaming debut, bringing Marvel's epic spectacle to fans' homes. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and an incredible ensemble cast, this third volume serves as the final chapter in the Star-Lord's universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Written and directed by James Gunn, it promises to be a thrilling culmination of the team's space-faring adventures. Set to be available on Disney Plus Hotstar, the OTT release of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is scheduled for July 28, 2023, offering a long-awaited conclusion to this beloved franchise.

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and more in the lead roles, volume 3 of the Guardians Of The Galaxy was the last chapter in the universe of the Star Lord. Written & Directed by James Gunn, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 is the last of the team's epic space adventure. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Review: James Gunn's Marvel Presentation is a True Festive Cheer! (LatestLY Exclusive).
In this, Chris Pratt returned as the Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Karen Gillan as Nebula, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and more in the leading roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).