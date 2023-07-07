After a successful global box-office run, the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is ready to make its streaming debut, bringing Marvel's epic spectacle to fans' homes. Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and an incredible ensemble cast, this third volume serves as the final chapter in the Star-Lord's universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Written and directed by James Gunn, it promises to be a thrilling culmination of the team's space-faring adventures. Set to be available on Disney Plus Hotstar, the OTT release of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is scheduled for July 28, 2023, offering a long-awaited conclusion to this beloved franchise.