Hailey Bieber Complains About Her Skin Breakouts, Blames Her Birth Control For It

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, says she started to develop skin issues from her birth control measure, because her hormones were a "little out of balance". Hailey was speaking about her beauty woes on their Facebook series "The Biebers On Watch", where she discussed how birth control medication gave her trouble, reports aceshowbiz.com. Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Being Compared With Justin Bieber’s Exes.

"I started getting a little bit of adult onset acne from my IUD (intrauterine device) because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little bit out of balance," Hailey said. The model said she never experienced skin issues before: "I had never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that before." Justin too spoke about his skin issues in the episode. Justin Bieber Shares Hailey Baldwin’s Adorable Monochrome Pic with Their Puppy, Captions It ‘ My Family’

"I feel, like, every time I get pimples, it's at the worst time - I've got to do a brand new performance or go on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and I won't have a big pimple for long and then I'll get a huge one right here on my nose... It's going back to stress levels," he said.