Hollywood star Halle Berry shared an intimate video lying in bed with her musician boyfriend Van Hunt on social media. The “Catwoman” actress took to Instagram, where she shared the video in which the two are lying topless and snuggled up in bed together with white sheets covering their bodies. On Mother’s Day 2025, Amber Heard Welcomes Twins Agnes and Ocean After Fertility Challenges, Actress Expresses Joy and Says ‘I Am Bursting Times Three!’ (View Post).

In the clip, Berry and her partner of five years could be seen in bed together while in France for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, reports nypost.com. “I showed you all how my Mother’s Day started, and now I’m gonna tell you about, I’m not gonna show you, I’m gonna tell you about how my Mother’s Day is gonna end,” Berry said before looking over at Hunt. “Ain’t that right?” Hunt agreed and said: “Yes. I wish you’d hurry up, too.” Berry then showed off the latest product from her Respin sexual health platform, which was a travel-size version of her Let’s Spin intimacy gel. “First of all, we got our Let’s Spin because Let’s Spin just came out with this little travel size. And since we’re in Cannes, France, I travelled with it for the first time,” she added. “We’re about to give it a spin,”

Halle Berry Shares Mother’s Day Video in Bed With Boyfriend Van Hunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry said, as Hunt added, “We’re about to Cannes with Van.” “Happy Mother’s Day once again, everybody,” the actress added. She added, “I hope all of you are somewhere spinning.” “Oh my God,” Hunt added before the clip finished, “I ain’t ever been so happy to have Mother’s Day come to an end.” Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020, when they met during the pandemic. “I have this new amazing love in my life,” she told AARP in 2022. She added, “Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way,” the Cloud Atlas actress added. Payal Kapadia Part of Cannes 2025 Jury: ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Director To Join Hollywood Stars Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong in the Panel.

“I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.” Berry also credits Hunt for making her a “much better mother” to her two kids. She has daughter Nahla, 17, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).