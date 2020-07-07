Halle Berry recently in an Instagram live session revealed that she had been preparing for a film where she was to play the role of a transgender man. This revelation invited a lot of flak for the actress after social media went into a furore, once again discussing why cis actors shouldn't consider playing roles of transgender people. After receiving heavy backlash for the project, the actress has now decided to step out of it. Berry even took to Twitter to post an apology for taking on the project and her comments. In her recent interview, the actress had misgendered her character as she said, "So she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing." She also said she wanted to take a “deep dive” into “that world,” likely referring to the trans community, which did not go well with netizens. Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson Takes a Stand Against JK Rowling's Transphobic Tweets.

In a Twitter post, referring to the role, Halle Berry apologised and also mentioned how trans people should get to tell their own stories. In her note, she wrote, "Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I'd like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories." She further also mentioned that she's grateful for the critical conversation that took over after her revelation of the project and that she will continue to 'learn and educate' from this. YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As a Transgender Woman in an Emotional Video Revealing Her Journey.

Check Out Halle Berry's Tweet Here:

Halle Berry in her post also spoke about using her voice for better representation in future. Previously,a similar conversation had broken out in 2018 when was cast as a transgender character in the film Rub and Tug which the actress later quit after facing a heavy backlash from the transgender community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).