YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As a Transgender Woman in an Emotional Video Revealing Her Journey

Trevi Moran (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Trevi Moran)

Former X Factor star and YouTube sensation Trevi Moran has come out as Transgender woman in an emotional post. The YouTube star made the announcement with a video titled, 'Coming Out. I Am Female' and revealed that this decision has been a long time coming. In the video, Trevi shared details of her journey and why she felt it was the right time to share her story now. At the start of the video itself, Moran started off with a post saying, "Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud." Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Moran, who rose to fame on X Factor in 2012 at the age of 13, came out as gay in 2015. In her new video, she revealed, "I’ve dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I’m a woman deep down inside, It’s just a feeling you know." Moran also revealed how she has been going through a lot and is struggling with the changes her body is going through. She said, "I am going through a lot right now, I am two months in hormones, my brain is everywhere."

Check Out Trevi Moran's Video Here:

Trevi's post is particularly even more special now considering it comes in Pride month. We bet Moran's post could turn out to be helpful for many who are still struggling with their identities. Trevi has also revealed that she will be sharing more on the process of transition in an upcoming docuseries called Trevi: The Transition. Daniel Radcliffe Pens a Compelling Essay While Reacting to J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Tweets.

Moran signed off the video with a helpful message for everyone struggling to come into their own and said, "If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out,” she said. “Go in. Go in and find yourself, because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose.”