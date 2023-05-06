Iconic film franchises Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings are returning to Indian cinemas getting a re-release on the big screen to create the magic again. As part of the 100 years celebration of the iconic studio Warner Bros., audiences in India will get to watch two of the biggest movie franchises on the big screen. PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas are releasing the Harry Potter films at their cinemas till May 11. The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy will play in cinemas from May 13 to May 15. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to Return for Warner Bros' Live-action Adaptation - Reports.

Speaking on the initiative, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery said: "As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans." The Harry Potter is a film series based on the eponymous novels by JK Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Harry Potter TV Series in Works at HBO, Each Season Based on One of JK Rowling’s Books – Reports.

As per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd: "These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country." "We look forward to welcoming movie-goers of all ages to join us in this celebration of cinema and storytelling. I also congratulate Warner Bros for completing a stupendous 100 years of entertaining the world." The Lord of the Rings is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson, based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien. The films are subtitled The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).