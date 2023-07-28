Owen Wilson, Jared Leto-starrer Haunted Mansion was released in theatres on July 28, 2023. Directed by Justin Simien, the film focuses sees the residents of a mansion try out an exorcise to ride their home of ghosts. However, after release, Haunted Mansion leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Haunted Mansion Trailer: Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and Jared Leto’s Disney Horror-Comedy Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Haunted Mansion movie download, Haunted Mansion movie download in 720p HD, Haunted Mansion movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Haunted Mansion Full Movie Download, Haunted Mansion Tamilrockers, Haunted Mansion Tamilrockers HD Download, Haunted Mansion Movie Download Pagalworld, Haunted Mansion Movie Download Filmyzilla, Haunted Mansion Movie Download Openload, Haunted Mansion Movie Download Tamilrockers, Haunted Mansion Movie Download Movierulz, Haunted Mansion Movie Download 720p, Haunted Mansion Full Movie Download 480p, Haunted Mansion Full Movie Download bolly4u, Haunted Mansion Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Haunted Mansion Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Haunted Mansion Review: Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield's Disney Horror Film Opens to Mixed Response, Critics Call it 'Sleepy' and 'Hollow'.

For the unversed, Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield as Ben, Owen Wilson as Father Kent and Jared Leto as Hatbox Ghost. The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Danny Devito, Rosario Dawson and more. Haunted Mansion is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).