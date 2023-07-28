John Cena, Jackie Chan-starrer Hidden Strike was released on Netflix on July 28, 2023. Directed by Scott Waugh, the film follows two ex-special forces soldier carry a bunch of civilians through Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” and towards safety. However, after release, Hidden Strike leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Hidden Strike Trailer: Jackie Chan and John Cena's Agents Try to Stop Massive Oil Heist in This Actioner (Watch Video).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Hidden Strike movie download, Hidden Strike movie download in 720p HD, Hidden Strike movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Hidden Strike Full Movie Download, Hidden Strike Tamilrockers, Hidden Strike Tamilrockers HD Download, Hidden Strike Movie Download Pagalworld, Hidden Strike Movie Download Filmyzilla, Hidden Strike Movie Download Openload, Hidden Strike Movie Download Tamilrockers, Hidden Strike Movie Download Movierulz, Hidden Strike Movie Download 720p, Hidden Strike Full Movie Download 480p, Hidden Strike Full Movie Download bolly4u, Hidden Strike Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Hidden Strike Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni Doing 'You Can't See Me' Gesture During IPL 2023 Match, Post Goes Viral!

For the unversed, Hidden Strike stars John Cena as Chris Van Horne and Jackie Chan as Luo Feng. Hidden Strike is streaming on Netflix right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).